Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 143,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $3,038,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -459.38 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at $501,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,193,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.