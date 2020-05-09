Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

