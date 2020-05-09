Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 11,046 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 216,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.