Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda Sells 700 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 128,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.