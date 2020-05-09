Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,930.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

