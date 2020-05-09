BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. China International Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

