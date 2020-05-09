Van Strum & Towne Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.3% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,930.04. The company has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
