Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day moving average is $280.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

