Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day moving average is $280.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 11,046 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 11,046 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 187 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 187 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc EVP Marc E. Binda Sells 700 Shares
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc EVP Marc E. Binda Sells 700 Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan
BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report