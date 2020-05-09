Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.