Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,310 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

