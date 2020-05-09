Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

