HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Investments grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 80,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 454,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,606,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

