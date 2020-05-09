Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

