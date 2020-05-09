Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.41. The company has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

