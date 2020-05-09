Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 2,032 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 340.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

