Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,930.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
