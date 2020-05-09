Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,930.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

