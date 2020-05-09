Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.41. The company has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

