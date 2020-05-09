Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 8th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

