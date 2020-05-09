Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €42.20 Price Target

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €42.20 ($49.07) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koenig & Bauer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.05 ($41.92).

Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €18.44 ($21.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.21 and a 200 day moving average of €25.22. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 52 week high of €41.22 ($47.93). The company has a market cap of $304.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer a €42.20 Price Target
Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer a €42.20 Price Target
NiSource Inc. Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc
NiSource Inc. Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,301 Shares of Masco Corp
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,301 Shares of Masco Corp
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $818,000 Holdings in Square, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $818,000 Holdings in Square, Inc.
LivePerson, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share
LivePerson, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share
$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Signal Co. This Quarter
$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Signal Co. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report