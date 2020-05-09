Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €42.20 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €42.20 ($49.07) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koenig & Bauer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.05 ($41.92).

Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €18.44 ($21.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.21 and a 200 day moving average of €25.22. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 52 week high of €41.22 ($47.93). The company has a market cap of $304.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

