NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,763,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.77. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.