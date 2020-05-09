CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,301 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura upped their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.