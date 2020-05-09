CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $818,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 64,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

SQ stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

