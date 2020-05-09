$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,266 shares of company stock valued at $266,882 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.