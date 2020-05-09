Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. Manitex International posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other Manitex International news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,083.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $102,910. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Manitex International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 134,142 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 84,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 237,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $70.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.24. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

