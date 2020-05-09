Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,169 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $140,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $85,492,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $46,311,000. Advent International Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383,498 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 327,628 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $61.83 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wood & Company downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

