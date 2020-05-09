Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 8,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 376,470 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Loews by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Loews by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Loews by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

