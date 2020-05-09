CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $102,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $185.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

