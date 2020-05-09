CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.37. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.