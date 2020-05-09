AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,069 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

