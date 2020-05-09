7,585 Shares in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,265,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after acquiring an additional 367,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,943,000 after acquiring an additional 269,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ferrari by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after acquiring an additional 187,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.82.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day moving average of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.