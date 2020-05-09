CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 10,426 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

