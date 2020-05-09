Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of AngioDynamics worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.73 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.71.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

