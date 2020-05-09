Bradford R. Dinsmore Buys 22,000 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 22,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PMBC opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.49.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on PMBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.
About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
