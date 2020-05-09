Bradford R. Dinsmore Buys 22,000 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 22,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.49.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 687,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 300,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 356,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 286,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PMBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

