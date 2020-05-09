Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

ETR SHL opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.04.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

