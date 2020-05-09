Deutsche Bank Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.08 ($37.30).

ETR:SOW opened at €34.20 ($39.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.26 and a 200-day moving average of €30.19. Software has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 52 week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

