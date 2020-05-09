Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Saul Centers worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Saul Centers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Saul Centers by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Saul Centers by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $695.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

