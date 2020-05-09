Brinker Capital Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

