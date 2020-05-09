Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,145 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 216,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.