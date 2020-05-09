Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

