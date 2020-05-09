Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,845 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $23.66 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.36. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

