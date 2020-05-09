Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $11,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.86. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

