Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 256,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Shares of ANF opened at $10.59 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

