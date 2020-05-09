Diligent Investors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 216,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

