Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 216,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

