Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHCT opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

