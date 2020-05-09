Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 56 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 335.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in ANSYS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $263.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.