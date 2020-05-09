New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Crocs worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

