Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $419,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

