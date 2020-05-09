FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,497 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

