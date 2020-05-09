Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,845,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.